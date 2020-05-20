Dharavi sees a dip in COVID-19 cases

Mumbai

20 May 2020 01:30 IST

Reports 26 against five-day average of 50

After reporting a spike of 85 COVID-19cases that pushed its tally beyond 1,300-mark on Monday, Dharavi reported only 26 cases on Tuesday.

Dharavi, which has been reporting around 50 cases every day since May 14, saw a dip. The number of cases there now is 1,353 while 56 deaths have been reported thus far. One of the new cases is a 5-year-old boy from the Dharavi Police Chawl and a 7-year-old boy from the Matunga labour camp.

The BMC has undertaken Mission Dharavi to screen the maximum residents for symptoms. It has screened 47,500 people by going door-to-door, 3,224 people through fever camps, 11,000 through municipal dispensaries, 1.21 lakh through senior citizens survey and 1.75 lakh people through private clinics. Thus, the BMC claims to have screened 3.6 lakh of Dharavi’s 8 lakh residents for symptoms so far.

A mobile van has also been deployed now for screening. It has referred hundreds of people for swab testing and found several cases among them.