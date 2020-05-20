Mumbai

Dharavi sees a dip in COVID-19 cases

Safety first: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident of Dharavi during a health camp at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday.

Safety first: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident of Dharavi during a health camp at Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Reports 26 against five-day average of 50

After reporting a spike of 85 COVID-19cases that pushed its tally beyond 1,300-mark on Monday, Dharavi reported only 26 cases on Tuesday.

Dharavi, which has been reporting around 50 cases every day since May 14, saw a dip. The number of cases there now is 1,353 while 56 deaths have been reported thus far. One of the new cases is a 5-year-old boy from the Dharavi Police Chawl and a 7-year-old boy from the Matunga labour camp.

The BMC has undertaken Mission Dharavi to screen the maximum residents for symptoms. It has screened 47,500 people by going door-to-door, 3,224 people through fever camps, 11,000 through municipal dispensaries, 1.21 lakh through senior citizens survey and 1.75 lakh people through private clinics. Thus, the BMC claims to have screened 3.6 lakh of Dharavi’s 8 lakh residents for symptoms so far.

A mobile van has also been deployed now for screening. It has referred hundreds of people for swab testing and found several cases among them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:36:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/dharavi-sees-a-dip-in-covid-19-cases/article31627800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY