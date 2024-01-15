GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharavi residents to get 350 sq ft flats after redevelopment: Adani group

The new flats will have a kitchen and toilet, Adani said in a statement, adding that earlier, the dwellers of informal settlements were given houses measuring 269 sq ft

January 15, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Aerial view of Dharavi.

Aerial view of Dharavi. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Adani group on Monday said it will offer eligible residents of the Dharavi slum clusters new flats measuring 350 sq ft.

The Adani group, which is redeveloping Dharavi slums in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, claimed the flat size was "17% more" than what is offered as part of slum redevelopment projects.

Dharavi revamp in turmoil | Explained

The new flats will have a kitchen and toilet, Adani said in a statement, adding that earlier, the dwellers of informal settlements were given houses measuring 269 sq ft.

Since 2018, the state government started giving them homes measuring 315-322 sq ft.

The redeveloped area will also have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children.

January 1, 2000 has been decided as the cut-off date to determine eligible residents.

The "ineligible residents" will be provided accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, as per the state government's norms.

Also Read | Adani Group’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project refutes Congress’s allegations of favouritism

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a special purpose vehicle, formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

The company won the contract to rebuild the largest slum clusters in Asia in November 2022.

