Dharavi reports 68 new cases, death toll up to 21

Dharavi crossed the 700 mark with 68 new new cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases now stand at 733. The slum area also saw another death, bringing the toll up to 21.

The latest patient to succumb to the virus was a 64-year-old man from Naik Nagar, while a 90-year-old woman from Kumbharwada is among the new cases.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created a system wherein residents of the area are being screened at nine dispensaries and 350 private clinics. If one is suspected to have COVID-19 but shows no symptoms, they are referred to an institutional quarantine facility. Symptomatic patients are referred to one of the five hospitals within Dharavi. If required, patients are shifted to designated COVID-19 facilities.

Dadar reported eight new cases, bringing its total to 64, while Mahim reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 91. Both areas fall under G North ward, of which Dharavi is a part.