Dharavi reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

18 May 2020 03:47 IST

Among the new cases is a 83 year-old man from Fatimabai Chawl

The number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi has crossed the 1200 mark after it reported 44 new cases on Sunday. The Asia's largest slum reported three more deaths too, pushing its tally to 56.

Fatalities happening in various city hospitals are informed to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Epidemiology Cell, which then adds them to its tally. Three deaths were added to Dharavi's tally recently, bringing the total to 56. Among the new cases is a 83 year-old man from Fatimabai Chawl. Cases were reported from Kumbharwada and Matunga labour camp that have seen several cases so far. Besides, cases were also reported from newer parts of Dharavi including Gajanan Colony, Sant Kakayya Marg. Total number of cases in Dharavi are now 1242 while death toll stands at 56.

In Dharavi's Transit School quarantine facility meant for high risk contacts, BMC has quarantined 4090 people so far of which 3839 people have been let go so far. Another similar quarantine facility, Manohar Joshi College, has seen 1776 people quarantined so far of which 925 have been let go. At Rajiv Gandhi sports complex, 285 positive asymptomatic people were admitted so far of which 254 have been discharged. Another facility for positive asymptomatic people, Sai Hospital, had 176 people admitted so far of which 144 have been discharged. According to BMC's new policy, Dharavi only has 11 containment zones now covering large areas.

Mahim inched close to the 200-mark after it reported six new cases on Sunday. Total cases are now 193. Dadar also reported five new cases, including two six year-old girls. Total cases are now 159. Both Mahim and Dadar fall under same G North ward as Dharavi.