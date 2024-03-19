Dharavi redevelopment survey begins, activists flag concerns over zone selection

March 19, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - Mumbai

The survey for Dharavi’s redevelopment began from Kamala Raman Nagar in Matunga, Zone 2 of the plan, on March 18. The process will take about six to eight months.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), a joint venture between Adani Realty and the Maharashtra government, began the survey by giving unique numbers to the houses. This will be followed by a laser survey, also known as the ‘lidar survey’ of each lane. Subsequently, the survey team will visit each tenement and collect data from each tenement holder.

The project was important and the survey had begun on Monday, S.V.R. Srinivas, CEO, of DRPPL, said. “Based on this survey, all our future development will happen. In the survey, a unique ID number is given to each property, [and to] homes, shops, and educational and religious institutes. We began the numbering today but after five-six days, another team will come to store all the data digitally on tablets. The survey is expected to be completed within six to eight months’ time.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. on March 18, the survey had covered about 30 homes by afternoon. The survey includes both the ground floor and upper structures of the homes. “In the first phase, we have started with Kamala Raman Nagar and then it will be carried out in Dharavi also. Our teams will also conduct socio-economic surveys of all households, information on their ancestral details, and collect their documents. I urge the residents to cooperate and help the survey team with their details to complete the project. After the survey, we will be able to decide how many people live here,” Mr. Srinivas said.

This data will be used by the State government to determine rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project. The survey would also create, for the first time, a ‘digital Dharavi’, an advanced library of one of the world’s largest informal settlements, Mr. Srinivas said.

Survey done in 2008

A survey was also conducted in 2008, but the criteria were different back then. “In the earlier survey, the upper structure was not calculated. We will provide free houses under the scheme to all ground floor structures protected according to government policies. The tenants on upper floors will have to opt for hire purchase under the rental housing scheme, which will be conducted on salt pan lands,” he added.

Zone 1, which falls in Dharavi, was not picked to launch the pilot project of survey, and it was Zone 2 in Matunga that has been chosen instead. When asked, survey officer Ankush Nikam said it did not make a great deal of difference. “It was the top management’s call to start the work from Zone 2. It doesn’t make a big difference. Our job is to implement the orders,” Mr. Nikam said.

Ujjwala Baburai Chopade has been living her Kamala Raman Nagar for over 50 years. She works as a domestic help in the nearby high-rise apartments. “We do not want to move from our ancestral home. We will see what they have to offer us, if things look better, then why not take the better home?” Ms. Chopade said.

Kamala Raman Nagar residents have been served eviction and demolition notices multiple times by the Indian Railways, along with a ₹60,000 fee to the Indian Railways for unauthorised construction and occupancy. “It has been five years fighting for our rights to shelter. We have been served eviction and demolition notices numerous times. We are happy that at least now there is a plan of owning a home legally through government,” Jayshree Pavaskar, a marketing professional and a resident, said.

Vinod Kasarkar, who works as a watchman, lives with his two children and wife in a 10 sq. ft. home situated on a very steep lane. During rains, sewage water mixes with rainwater, and seeps waist-deep inside their unit. They seek temporary refuge in huts that have first floors. “We are happy, even if it is 300 sq ft, at least it will be bigger than this place and will have basic amenities like an attached toilet, which we don’t have. We all have to use public toilets,” Mr. Kasarkar said.

While residents welcomed the survey, social activists in Dharavi have expressed their concern over the launch of the survey from Matunga.

Tender floated in 2022

“The tender for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project was floated based on the government decision of 2022. The Kamala Raman Nagar slum on Railways land does not come within the limits of the Dharavi Notified Area. This slum has been declared unauthorised by the Railways and they issued repeated eviction notices to the residents. The hut owners who have no clarity of the project feel that getting the hut number after a survey is a big support,” Sanjay Ramesh Bhalerao, co-ordinator of Dharavi Bachao Andolan, an organisation supported by the INDIA Opposition bloc, said.

“According to the notification of 2023, this part of the newly annexed railway land has not yet been officially attached to any sector or given a new sector number. It is mandatory for the slum to be enumerated or declared for the implementation of the slum rehabilitation scheme. Kamala Raman Nagar slum is neither enumerated nor declared. We demand that before conducting further survey in Dharavi, the decision to qualify all existing constructions of various uses in Dharavi should be declared, and rehabilitated house/shop/gala/religious place should be given in exchange of house/shop/gala/religious place,” Mr. Bhalerao said.

Officials also said that a toll-free number (1800-268-8888) has been activated to respond to the queries and concerns of Dharavi’s residents.

