Dharavi records 21 more cases; tally jumps to 241

Dharavi, the city’s densest slum area, recorded 21 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 241. The death toll still stands at 14 with no new fatalities reported on Saturday.

The new cases include two minor girls aged 13 and 17. The case fatality rate of Dharavi stands at 5.8%, which is higher than the city’s case fatality rate of 3.7%.

Civic officials said efforts are being taken to break the chain of infection. Though large parts of Dharavi have been declared as containment zones, new cases continue to surface every day.