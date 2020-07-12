Dharavi proves we can curb COVID-19: CM

After the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged the success of Mumbai’s densely populated Dharavi slum in containing the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the battle against the virus in Dharavi demonstrated that it can be contained through self-discipline and community efforts.

At least 82% patients in Dharavi have recovered, and the number of active cases has been arrested to 166, the CM said. “Dharavi is an inspiration for the world on how to curb the spread of a pandemic,” he said in a statement, applauding the tireless efforts of BMC, along with local NGOs, residents and medical practitioners.

Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray asked all Municipal Commissioners in the MMR region to strengthen the ‘Chase the Virus’ campaign by implementing the Dharavi model. Mr. Thackeray, along with Thane’s Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting in Kalyan-Dombivli, which has been seeing a sharp rise in new cases, to discuss the Dharavi model with other MMR Commissioners.

“If Dharavi, with such a dense population could contain the virus, any other place could do the same. Even as Jumbo COVID-19 centres are being made in the MMR region, they need to focus more on contact tracing and increase testing,” Mr. Thackeray said. “Do not panic if the number of cases increase,” he said, stressing that no person should be devoid of treatment and priority should be given to reducing the mortality rate.

Thane collector’s order

Meanwhile, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar issued an order for extending the lockdown till the midnight of July 19 and municipal corporations have been asked to decide individually as per the situation of the respective areas.

While Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation had extended the lockdown till July 19 on Friday, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation extended it till July 18. Following their cue, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also extended the lockdown for another six days till midnight of July 19 as new cases touched fresh highs.

A total of 253 new cases under the NMMC took its tally to 9,132 with 292 deaths till date. Raigad district reported new 384 cases with the maximum 169 cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

Till now, Raigad has reported 7,332 cases of which 4,118 have recovered and 205 succumbed and 3,009 are undergoing treatment.