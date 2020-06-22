Dharavi on the mend: life inside one of its COVID-19 care centres

Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi has proved that sustained efforts can beat the most challenging situation: the sprawling slum colony reported zero deaths to the pandemic in the first week of June.

Among the facilities fighting the disease in this area is the 300-bed Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex. The complex was converted into a Covid Care Centre for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, in the first week of April.

Once chock-a-block, the centre now has only seven patients. The last batch of patients will be discharged in a week, and the authorities will then close the facility. “The fresh cases will be transferred to the Dedicated Covid Health Centre near Mahim Nature Park,” says assistant commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, who is also in charge of leading the battle against the virus in Dharavi.