Dharavi nears 500 mark

Dharavi recorded 89 new cases on Saturday, the highest in a single day, taking the tally to 496. The slum pocket, which falls under Mumbai’s G North ward, has recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths so far. The new cases included a 17-year-old boy, the youngest in the lot, as well as a 71-year-old man who was the oldest.

The cases were reported from areas such as Kumbharwada, Social Nagar, Muslim Nagar, Kunchikurve Nagar, Kalyanwadi, and Sanaulla Compound which have recorded many cases in the past.

On Friday, the slum pocket recorded 38 cases. Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G North ward attributed the spurt to proactive screening through various sources like consultations at the civic dispensaries, an active survey of senior citizens and survey of nearly 350 private practitioners. He said that in all. 79,000 people have been screened in Dharavi, till date, of whom 25,000 of them in the past one week and all those who were found to be symptomatic were sent for testing. As many as 2,050 people from Dharavi are under institutional quarantine.