6 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Updated - May 28, 2024 08:53 am IST

Published - May 28, 2024 08:31 am IST

The incident occurred in Ashok Mill Compound Road in the early hours of the day

The Hindu Bureau

Representational aerial view of Mumbai’s Dharavi locality | Photo Credit: TRUPTI AREKAR

Six persons were injured in a fire outbreak at Ashok Mill Compound in Mumbai’s Dharavi in the early hours of May 28.

The incident occurred in Ashok Mill Compound Road in Kala Qila around 3.52 a.m. The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, garment stock, machinery, furniture, office records and wooden material in partly ground-plus-three floored and partly ground-plus-four floored commercial structures.

The fire was successfully extinguished by 8.10a.m.

The on duty Assistant Medical Officer at Sion Hospital informed that 6 injured people, all in their 20s, are admitted and their condition is stable.

