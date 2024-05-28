6 injured as fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Dharavi

Six persons were injured in a fire outbreak at Ashok Mill Compound in Mumbai’s Dharavi in the early hours of May 28.

The incident occurred in Ashok Mill Compound Road in Kala Qila around 3.52 a.m. The fire is confined to items such as wooden material, furniture in two buildings.

Firefighting work is in progress. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared the fire level as L-II. BMC MFB received the call at 4.40 a.m.

The injured persons, all in their 20s, were admitted to a hospital and their condition is stable.