Mumbai

Dharavi cases cross 200

COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi crossed the 200 mark after it reported 25 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 214. It also reported its 13th death, a 69 year-old man from Shastri Nagar.

Of the 25 new cases, most are from areas already part of containment zones, including Mukund Nagar, Kalyanwadi, labour camp and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi, including Sant Kakaiya Marg, Chamda Bazar and Netaji Society.

On Wednesday, a Central team had advised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to increase the number of quarantine beds at least up to 5,000 considering a peak in cases.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 10:35:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/dharavi-cases-cross-200/article31418215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY