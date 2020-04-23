Dharavi cases cross 200

COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi crossed the 200 mark after it reported 25 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 214. It also reported its 13th death, a 69 year-old man from Shastri Nagar.
Of the 25 new cases, most are from areas already part of containment zones, including Mukund Nagar, Kalyanwadi, labour camp and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.
Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi, including Sant Kakaiya Marg, Chamda Bazar and Netaji Society.
On Wednesday, a Central team had advised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to increase the number of quarantine beds at least up to 5,000 considering a peak in cases.
