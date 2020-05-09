Dharavi adds 25 coronavirus cases

Twenty five more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Dharavi on Saturday, pushing the tally in the slum pocket to 833. The area also recorded one more death, taking the toll to 27.

Also read: Coronavirus in Dharavi | When a virus finds space in India’s largest slum

New civic commissioner Iqbal Chahal visited Dharavi on Saturday and interacted with many locals.

The new cases were from Prem Nagar, Kela Bakhar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Muslim Nagar and Shiv Shakti Nagar. Five cases were reported from Mukund Nagar that has the most cases in the area. Dharavi has 3,000 beds in various quarantine facilities and more than 2,400 people are under institutional quarantine.

On Friday, five deaths were recorded in the slum pocket which the civic officials found out during their follow up calls. They are in the process of gathering more details about the patients. “There is some confusion about the five deaths. It will take time to see medical reports and comment in detail,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G North ward. Till date, 222 patients from Dharavi have recovered and gone home.

Also read: Maharashtra tops 20,000-mark; toll rises to 779

Besides Dharavi, the G North ward also covers Mahim and Dadar. While Mahim recorded five more cases pushing its tally to 112, Dadar recorded 18 more cases pushing its tally to 105 on Saturday.