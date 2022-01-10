Mumbai

DGCA to probe tow tractor fire at Mumbai airport

An aircraft tow tractor caught fire at the Mumbai airport on Monday as it was preparing to push back an Air India flight before the take-off. There were 80 passengers onboard Air India’s Mumbai-Jamnagar flight when the tow tractor caught fire. The incident happened at 11.30 a.m.

A pushback or tow tractor helps to reposition an aircraft when it is at a parking stand and needs to prepare for a take-off.

“We are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action,” a senior DGCA official said.

A video of the incident shows the front portion of the tow tractor on fire and smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Personnel from the aircraft rescue and fire fighting team doused the fire and the aircraft departed at 12.05 p.m.


