Mumbai

DGCA allows online pilot refresher training

AirAsia says it is first carrier to get nod

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed airlines to conduct distance learning in regulatory recurrent training for its pilots, cabin crew, dispatchers and engineers. Air Asia India on Tuesday said it had become the first airline to get the DGCA approval.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to suspension of flights and the lockdown restricted movement, flight crew trainings were conducted in regular classrooms.

Captain Arun Nair, chief pilot training and standards, AirAsia India, said, “With this milestone approval, AirAsia India would be starting the annual recurrent trainings for pilots through virtual classrooms, starting this week. While there is a restriction on travel and movement, that has not stopped us from continuing our learning and development process. It is our responsibility to provide safe travel to our guests, and this remarkable decision by DGCA to allow regulatory training to continue virtually will ensure that our flight crew are refreshed, well trained and ready to fly when operations begin.”

Distance learning will have the benefit of ensuring physical distancing, meeting regulatory requirements and result in cost savings.

The new regulation permits Indian carriers to conduct all regulatory recurrent training covered in the respective DGCA circulars once in two years, provided the crew has undergone previous recurrent training through contact classes.

An AirAsia spokesperson said, “The purpose of the recurrent training is to refresh and keep the pilots stimulated and improve their skills with effective training programmes on technical systems, procedures, special operations, aircraft performance, safety management system, crew resource management and safety procedures.”

