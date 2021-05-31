Devendra Fadnavis pays ‘courtesy visit’ to Sharad Pawar

Hours after slamming the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over its failure in Supreme Court in ensuring political reservation for OBCs in local bodies in the state, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence. NCP is a part of the MVA.

Eyebrows were raised after the meeting between both the leaders. Mr Fadnavis in a tweet informing about the meeting and posting the photo of both said that it was only a courtesy visit.

Earlier, the former CM had slammed the state government over the OBC reservation saying it did not work in time and continued seeking more time from the court which resulted in the apex court rejecting the review petition filed by the state government.

“On December 13, 2019, the court asked the state government to justify reservation above 50% and asked to submit a report on next hearing. For next 15 months, the state government did nothing and was busy in seeking postponement of the matter and finally the court scrapped the reservation on March 4, 2021,” said Mr Fadnavis. He added that he had raised the issued in the legislative session asking the state government to take action and even a special meeting for the same was organised.

“The Krishnamurthy order of 2010 which prohibits reservation above 50% seeks empirical data and not census data. It needed the formation of state backward class commission and collection of empirical data. But this government did nothing which led to OBCs losing political reservation in local bodies,” he claimed.