Devendra Fadnavis backs Mumbai University professor

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a roll back of the action taken against a Mumbai University professor for an “objectionable” tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Fadnavis, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said in his letter that by sending Professor Yogesh Soman, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts at Mumbai University, on forced leave even as he had spoken with pride on V.D. Savarkar, is an embarrassing event for the State and must be rolled back immediately.

“The professor has only spoken with pride and respect for V.D. Savarkar, and for this was sent on a forced leave just because Congress-affiliated youth bodies had protested. This decision has hurt every person who holds national pride in their hearts. A similar punishment has been doled out against a professor in Madhya Pradesh. This is not expected from a State whose Chief Minister is believed to be holding similar respect for V.D. Savarkar,” he said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has announced it will take action against Mr Soman.

On December 14, the professor had posted a video on Twitter targeting Mr. Gandhi, and referring to him as ‘pappu’, for his statement against Veer Savarkar.

The professor has since been sent on forced leave by the university administration.

“A university professor’s job is to teach children, not give statements like these [on Mr. Gandhi]. He has been sent on leave for now but action will be taken once he is back,” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on Thursday.