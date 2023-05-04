HamberMenu
Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav Thackeray

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition’s unity

May 04, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference on May 4, 2023.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference on May 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on May 4 expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. 

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition’s unity. 

Mr. Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship. 

“The developments in NCP won’t dent the MVA,” Mr. Thackeray said. 

He, however, declined to comment on Mr. Pawar’s decision to step down as the party chief

Mr. Pawar on May 2 announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance. 

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022. 

