Despite promise of 20, only 2 AC double-decker e-buses in BEST's fleet so far; activists fume as they cite summer heat

April 22, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has failed to deliver on its promise of inducting by March-end 20 air-conditioned double-decker electric buses into its fleet, which at present comprises only two such vehicles, sparking outrage among activists and bus enthusiasts who demand that the number be raised immediately in view of the rising mercury levels.

At the induction function of the first double decker e-bus on February 14 this year, BEST general manager Lokesh Chandra had announced that the fleet would go up to 20 by March-end. However, in the last more than two months only two buses were handed over to the BEST by Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of automobile manufacturer Ashok Leyland.

He also announced that a total of 200 double decker e-buses would be inducted into the BEST fleet by the end of this year.

During the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 2023-24 budget, civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal also said that the total number of e-buses in the BEST fleet would grow to 3,400 by December-end.

BEST officials say the public transport body currently has around 400 AC e-buses in its total fleet of 3,400 buses, while an order for 200 double-decker e-buses has been placed with Switch Mobility.

They said the delivery of 2,100 regular (single-decker) e-buses, however, is yet to happen as the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. The BEST has also invited bids for additional 700 double decker e-buses after the earlier agency failed to provide a prototype bus within the stipulated time-frame.

Some former members of the BEST committee, the policy-making body of the public transport body, allege that its general manager painted a rosy picture about e-buses. They said his promise of inducting 20 such buses in two months turned out to be hollow.

Since the BEST panel was dissolved in March last year, the transport body's general manager is its only decision-making authority right now.

The activists also accuse the BEST administration of hiding crucial information about the introduction of new e-buses, which they say is causing distress among citizens as they grapple with mismanagement due to inadequate number of AC e-buses during the scorching summer.

"Mumbaikars are being misled. BEST general manager is giving false information to people through the media about the arrival of new buses," former BEST committee member Sunil Ganacharya said, adding the administration should provide factual information.

The delay in the arrival of AC double-decker e-buses has led to widespread anger among commuters, who are struggling to cope with the rising mercury levels that touched almost 40 degrees Celsius in the city.

Ravi Raja, another former BEST panel member, said citizens were suffering due to wrong planning on the part of the general manager.

"BEST is in dire straits today. This is happening because of the wrong planning and novel but wrong ideas of the general manager," he said, adding that the passengers have to wait for 30 minutes for the buses that would arrive in 15 minutes.

The activists say that although the BEST's current fleet comprises 3,400 buses, most of them are mini or midi buses with seating capacity of less than 35 passengers. They say the city urgently requires high-capacity buses, like the double-decker ones.

"As a regular commuter and a bus enthusiast, it is very disappointing to see the delay in inducting new full-size or double decker buses (AC/non-AC) in the fleet. It is not convenient to travel in the midi buses, especially on long routes," bus enthusiast Harshad Joshi said.

Despite repeated attempts to contact him, the BEST general manager was not available for comments on the issue.

More than 30 lakh passengers use the BEST buses for commuting on a daily basis.