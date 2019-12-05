Despite majority, Congress loses mayoral poll in Bhiwandi Nizampur

In a setback to the Congress, which enjoys a clear majority in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), the Konark Vikas Aghadi (KVA)-BJP nominee Pratibha Vilas Patil was elected Mayor on Thursday due to possible cross-voting by Congress corporators.

The KVA-BJP front also won the Deputy Mayor’s election in a similar manner.

The KVA and the BJP had joined hands to contest the mayoral polls in the Bhiwandi Nizampur civic body. The front had fielded Patil for the top post, while Congress-Shiv Sena and allied parties had named Rishika Raka.

In the 90-member House, the Congress enjoys a clear majority with 47 seats, followed by BJP (20), Shiv Sena (12), Konark Vikas Aghadi (nine) and Samajwadi Party (two).

During the election, Ms. Patil bagged 49 votes, while Ms. Raka managed to get only 41 votes. Ms. Patil is the eighth mayor of this civic body. She is holding the post for the second time.

Similarly, in the election for the deputy mayor’s post, the Konark-BJP front nominee, Imran Khan, bagged 49 votes, defeating his only rival Bala Choudhary of the Shiv Sena, who got only 41 votes.