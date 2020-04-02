Deputy CM plays tough cop, sends stern warning to ‘vegetable buyers’

While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sends out mild requests and appeals for citizens to stay indoors during the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has decided he will play the tough cop.

With reports coming in of people crowding vegetable markets in the city every morning, Mr. Pawar on Tuesday warned the buyers of dire consequences.

“There have been reports that people are crowding vegetable markets, violating all rules and regulations. This defeats the whole purpose of a lockdown. At a time when corona-positive patients are increasing in the State, there is need to follow the lockdown strictly, which doesn’t seem to be happening,” said Mr. Pawar.

He was reacting to reports from vegetable markets across Mumbai where people throng to pick up fresh vegetables. “The government is seriously considering taking harsh steps to stop the irresponsible behaviour of some people. We are warning violators of the lockdown to be ready for any extent of government action. There will be no sympathy for those who break the rules,” said the deputy CM.

Mr. Thackeray, on the other hand, has been addressing the State through social media everyday, maintaining a calm demeanour even while addressing violators of the lockdown. He has been asking them not to venture out into the streets unless it is absolutely necessary, or face action. Despite his appeals, a number of market places are witnessing crowds, as a result of which, Mr. Pawar has decided to issue strict warnings.

While congratulating those who are following the State’s directions, Mr. Pawar said the government machinery is working overtime to stop the spread of coronavirus. “But certain individuals, instead of cooperating with the government, are creating an unwanted situation. This will no longer be tolerated,” he said.