Denied meeting with CM, woman jumps off Mantralaya, lands on net

A 32-year-old woman jumped off the fourth floor of Mantralaya on Friday evening after failing to get an appointment with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray or Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar.

Priyanka Gupta, who landed on a safety net, said she was seeking the government’s help as officials at Ulhasnagar police station were allegedly harassing her and her husband Pawan. While the personnel at Mantralaya tried to help her get off the net, she shouted, “Save my husband! Save my family.”

Ms. Gupta, who suffered abrasions and shock, was admitted to St. George Hospital. The Marine Drive police have registered a case and investigations are on.

The Guptas, who operate a fast food and juice centre at Ulhasnagar, were booked on December 9 under Section 353 (obstructing a government official from carrying out his official duties through the use of force) of the Indian Penal Code.