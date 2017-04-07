Demonetisation helps WR clock 2.6% rise in earnings

Western Railway saw passenger earnings rise 2.63% to Rs. 740.96 crore in 2016-17, with demonetisation contributing to a major chunk of increase in earnings in its suburban section.

The Western Railway network, one of the densest in the world, saw a 2.12% increase in the number of passengers to 138.33 crore in the year. Total earnings were at Rs. 2705.5 crore this year, as against Rs. 2609.27 crore last year. [See box].

“We have managed incremental growth in both passenger and goods despite a general downturn and stiff competition from air and road transport,” said Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway manager, WR.

One of the reasons for an increase in earnings from the suburban section is demonetisation, said a senior WR official, who did not wish to be named. “Many passengers opted for renewing their season passes for longer periods and we have benefited.” In the non suburban section, the number of holiday specials and extra coaches brought in more passengers and earnings.

Short of target

The numbers fall short of Railway Board targets for the year. The target for suburban earnings was at Rs. 752.47 crore, but WR earned just Rs. 740.96 crore. Similarly, the target for commercial advertising was at Rs. 303 crore for the WR region, and Rs. 250 crore for just the Mumbai division. But the earnings from advertising were at an overall Rs. 56.22 crore — nearly the same as last year’s Rs. 56.15 crore. “With the Railway Board changing the policy for advertisements, we are getting fewer ads. All the decisions are now taken by the board,” said the official quoted earlier, adding this couldmean huge losses in the coming years.

Railway officials say they have been taking initiatives to improve facilities for passengers at railway stations and also in trains. Interestingly, WR has fewer breakdowns and disruptions as compared to the Central Railway, which has a wider network area.

“A large number of facilitation measures are already in motion and the results will be visible in coming months. We have installed are escalators and lifts. Portable water and an improved passenger information system are in the pipeline,” said Mr. Jain.