Delkar’s suicide note names UT administrator: Deshmukh

Maharashtra announces SIT probe into Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha MP’s death

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that the suicide note left behind by Mohan Delkar, Lok Sabha MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, named the Union Territory’s administrator Prafful K. Patel and a few officials, who allegedly troubled him.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Mr. Deshmukh read out certain portions from the suicide note. He announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death.

“He [Delkar] was a seven-time Lok Sabha MP. It means that he was a very popular and strong leader in his region. His suicide note mentions that he was troubled by certain officials and the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Praful Khoda Patel, who was Home Minister of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

The Minister said Delkar’s note clearly mentioned that he was committing suicide in Maharashtra because he expected justice from the State’s Chief Minister.

“We have formed an SIT to probe the case. We will not let any person responsible for this go scot free,” he said.

Mr. Deshmukh referred to the plea by the deceased MP’s wife Kalaben and son Abhinav for justice. Both of them had requested the State government to expose the truth behind Delkar’s death. His son has alleged that the local administration harassed and humiliated his father.

Delkar’s death was raised in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab, who was replying to Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis who demanded the suspension of Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze in the case of the death of Mansukh Hiren, who was linked to the car found with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.

