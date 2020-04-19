‘Delivery of essential goods riddled with problems’

Several prominent activists have highlighted that the delivery of essential goods and services to migrant workers, the homeless and the poor who are struggling for survival amid the extended lockdown is riddled with problems in the city and State.

Bilal Khan of Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan said migrant workers across the city are running out of fuel and providing them with dry ration would no longer be helpful. He said, “Every region in the city has its own set of problems. On Saturday morning, we got a distress call from workers in Antop Hill. They said dry ration would be useless as they don’t have any means to cook food.” Mr. Khan said when even basic food is hard to access, how will groups such as lactating mothers get nutritious food.

Brijesh Arya of Beghar Adhikar Abhiyan said among homeless people in the city, children are the worst hit as they are not being supplied with milk. Mr. Arya said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) should set up a relief committee in every ward to deliver essential items. He said the BMC should also temporarily supply water in taps close to homeless communities.

‘It’s delivery of rights’

Noted social activist Ulka Mahajan said providing essential supplies should be viewed as delivery of rights and it should not be solved through charity. She said the government should coordinate with organisations working on the ground. Dr. Amar Jesani of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan said less than 10% of doctors are working in the public sector and wondered if the government is deploying the State’s full capacity.

Sanjay Shinde, a social activist from Dharavi, said nearly 80% of the residents are dependent on common toilets. He said, “People who worked in shifts are now at home, which has led to people spilling out of houses.”

Chandan Kumar of Hamal Panchayat said the situation in the State is equally bleak. Mr. Kumar said all decisions of the government have been taken from a public relations point of view, with little change being effected on the ground. He said, “In the industrial areas of western Maharashtra, workers have not been paid and continue to live in factories. They have no means to cook and no access to cooked food.”

He said the move to provide ₹2,000 each to 12 lakh construction workers would not be beneficial as they are not registered. He said the State will soon see starvation deaths among construction workers and bricklayers.