Delegation seeks revocation of FIR

A delegation from the Mumbai Against CAA, a collective of citizens’ groups and human rights organisations protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), met Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday, urging him to revoke the FIR filed against 31 protesters at the Gateway of India on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered four FIRs in connection with the protests held in the city over the attack on students and faculty members at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Sources said all the FIRs were registered on a suo motu basis with the police as complainants.

What began as an impromptu assembly of people at Gateway on Sunday night soon grew into an overnight vigil with hundreds joining it on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the Mumbai Police moved the protesters to Azad Maidan and registered the FIRs.

“We met the Home Minister and urged him to take back the FIR. We highlighted that ours was a peaceful protest and nobody was disturbed by it. We also asked him to come up with a notification like Kerala and West Bengal against the NPR,” Fahad Ahmad, senior research fellow at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, said.