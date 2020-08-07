Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in money laundering case

Mumbai

07 August 2020 11:38 IST

Ms. Chakraborty’s advocate Satish Maneshinde earlier said the actor would not appear before the ED till the Supreme Court hears her plea.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

The ED had summoned Rhea Chakraborty for questioning on Friday, but she had requested the agency to postpone recording of her statement pending hearing of her plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case lodged by the Bihar police to Mumbai.

However, the ED rejected her request.

Advertising

Advertising

“In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone her attendance is rejected, Rhea has appeared before the ED office,” her advocate Satish Maneshinde said.

The advocate, in a statement, added that Rhea Chakraborty (28), Rajput’s girlfriend, is a law-abiding citizen and would cooperate with the probe.

Rajput (34) was found dead on June 14 at his residence in suburban Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the case lodged by the Bihar police against her to be transferred to the Mumbai police.

Rajput’s father, K.K. Singh, had on July 25 filed a complaint with the Patna police against Ms. Chakraborty and a few of her relatives, accusing them of cheating and abetting his son’s suicide.

Mr. Singh also alleged financial irregularities in bank accounts of the Patna-born Rajput, who was found dead in his suburban Bandra residence on June 14.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Ms. Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend, and others.