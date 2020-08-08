Decide on Wadhawan’s plea by August 19: HC to sessions court

PMC Bank fraud accused seeks treatment at private hospital

The Bombay High Court has directed the sessions court to decide on a plea filed by Rakesh Wadhawan, the key accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank fraud case, to be shifted to a private hospital in the city by August 19.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and V.G. Bisht on Friday also directed the State-run JJ Hospital to provide the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited promoter with a copy of all his medical records by August 10. In his petition, Mr. Wadhawan, who is lodged at Arthur Road jail, sought permission to be shifted to private hospitals like Lilavati, Nanavati or Criticare.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, Mr. Wadhawan’s counsel, told the court that his client was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, pulmonary disorder, insomnia, chronic urinary tract infection, respiratory disorder, peripheral neuropathy, borderline high creatinine, and lung injury with hypoxic respiratory failure.

He said jail authorities have been referring Mr. Wadhawan to several government hospitals, but not furnishing him with the medical reports despite him filing an application under the provisions of the Right to Information Act. Mr. Desai said he was not seeking bail for Mr. Wadhawan, just the court’s permission to “shift him to a private hospital so his life can be saved”.

Hiten Venegavkar, the Enforcement Directorate’s counsel, said a similar application had been filed by the accused and is pending before the sessions court.

The State government’s counsel told the court that Mr. Wadhawan only requires to undergo an endoscopy, which can be done at the civic-run KEM hospital. The counsel argued that all other health parameters of Mr. Wadhawan are in order and he is not required to be shifted to any private hospital for treatment.