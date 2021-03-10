Decide on granting licences to anti-TB drugs: HC to Centre

Court gives time till April 28

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to decide on the representations made seeking non-commercial licences for two anti-tuberculosis drugs by April 28.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) through senior advocate Anand Grover and advocate Rahul Kamerkar.

The PIL said, “Lakhs of tuberculosis-infected persons are suffering and dying due to lack of access to highly effective, life-saving tuberculosis drugs Bedaquiline and Delamanid that must be compulsorily licensed and/or authorised for the use of invention under the Patents Act.”