Decentralised production will help Indian economy: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai

15 August 2021 11:35 IST

Being ‘swadeshi’ means doing business “on our terms and conditions”, Mr. Bhagwat said

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, on Sunday said that decentralised production will help India’s economy to generate employment and self-employment opportunities.

A “controlled consumerism” is necessary to ensure there is no exploitation of natural resources, Mr. Bhagwat said after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day.

Advertising

Advertising

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back, the RSS chief said.

“We will be happy when we consider the welfare of all. To be happy, we need sound finances and for this, we need financial strength," Mr. Bhagwat added.

Pointing to the government, Mr. Bhagwat said that the government’s job is to support and encourage industries and that it should give directions to produce what is important for the development of the country.

Production needs to be people-centric and the focus should be on research and development, MSMEs and cooperative sectors, he added.