Deccan Queen gets a tourist makeover

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the iconic Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen train with a new vinyl wrapping promoting the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s (MTDC) Bodhalkasa hill resort in Gondia district.

Mr. Thackeray lauded MTDC’s initiative and said, “There are several places like Bodhalkasa that people don’t know about and an initiative like this helps inform them about tourist sites. If we have more such trains, we will be able to spread Maharashtra’s splendour across the country and attract tourists from all over.”

The Chief Minister said that trains and State Transport buses travel the length and breadth of the State every day and hence it is important to pay attention to messages on them.

The Deccan Queen’s coaches have been covered with photographs of the environment around the hill resort, which is among the newest started by the MTDC, and boasts of a rich variety of birds several of which are featured in the photos on the train.

The iconic Deccan Queen, started in the 1930s, is a highly patronised service. The train has a rich history and has several firsts to its credit which include being the first long distance electric hauled train, the first to have a women’s only coach, and the first to have a dining car.