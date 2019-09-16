Debit card cloned by U.S. conmen, says man

A Mumbai man, currently in Italy, has approached the Pydhonie police alleging that U.S.-based conmen had cloned his debit card and withdrawn ₹8.16 lakh, a senior official said on Sunday.

The incident came to light when Moiz Hami, father of Zaheer, whose card was allegedly cloned, went to Bank of Baroda on September 11 to get the latter’s passbook updated, said the official.

The records showed about 20 transactions, conducted on May 3, 8 and 20, about which the bank did not intimate the customer, Mr. Hami told the police.

“The bank told Mr. Hami that fraudsters in the U.S. had cloned Zaheer’s card and made withdrawals there. Mr. Hami has told us that Zaheer has been in Italy for the past one year. The account has just ₹3 now,” he said.

Senior inspector Subhash Dudhgaonkar, Pydhonie police station, said, “We have received an application about the crime and will register an FIR.”