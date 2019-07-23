Deaths on Mumbai’s rail network fall by 13% in 2019

On July 18, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered 16 accidental deaths, among the highest in recent years. However, overall accidental deaths on the suburban railway network in the city have seen a dip of around 13% in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Railway spokespersons have clarified that the 16 deaths that were registered did not occur on the same day. Out of these, 12 were registered on the Central Railway (CR), while the rest were registered on the Western Railway (WR). On the CR, eight passengers died on July 18, three who were injured on July 17 and one who was injured on July 16 succumbed to their injuries on that day. On the WR, out of the four cases that were registered on July 18, only one took place on that day and was a case of suicide. The others, WR spokespersons said, were registered on July 5, July 14 and July 17. “Since the accidental death report is registered on the day the victim dies, it reflects in that day’s report. Due to this reason, the number of deaths that are registered vary from day to day,” a senior GRP official said. On June 26, there were zero track deaths registered.

Both GRP and railway officials have said there has been a reduction in the number of accidental deaths on the tracks. The total number of deaths due to trespassing and falling off the train between January and June 2018 were 1,186, which have come down to 1,031 for the same period in 2019.

“A majority of the deaths that occur continue to be due to trespassing. There needs to be greater awareness regarding the dangers of crossing the tracks. The railways also need to limit the number of ingress and outgress points at stations and along the tracks,” Ravindra Sengaonkar, Commissioner, GRP, Mumbai, said.

Railway spokespersons said a lot of effort has already gone into the curbing deaths due to trespassing. Due to the closure of the Jogeshwari level crossing gate and a series of infrastructural upgrades at Dadar station, there have been no deaths due to trespassing at these stations.