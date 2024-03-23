ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in Mumbai sewer drain tragedy rises to three

March 23, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Mumbai

“The incident had occurred at Malwani Gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi area of Malad (West),” a fire brigade official said.

PTI

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The death toll in the incident in which three labourers fell into the chamber of an underground sewer in Mumbai’s Malad suburb two days ago rose to three on March 23,” officials said.

Earlier, two persons died after falling into the chamber of a 15 ft deep underground sewer on Thursday evening (March 21). “The third person, who was admitted to a government-run hospital, succumbed to it Saturday morning (March 23),” a fire brigade official said.

"The incident had occurred at Malwani Gate number 8 on Abdul Hameed Road in Ambujwadi area of Malad (West)," he said.

"The third victim, Ramlagan Chotelal Kevat (45) who was undergoing treatment for the last two days, died on Saturday. The incident had earlier claimed the lives of 18-year-old Suraj Kevat and Bikas Kevat (20)," he said.

“The three labourers were contracted to clean the sewer drain when they fell into its chamber below a public toilet that is maintained by a contractor. They were pulled out by the local people and sent to a nearby hospital,” the fire brigade official said.

A Malwani police station official said, "Based on primary information, an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered. We have not received any official complaint in this connection so far and if we find any misconduct or wrongdoing, then we will register a case on our own. We are verifying all the facts at this stage and further investigation is under way."

Crossword+

