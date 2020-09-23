Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 33

The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharashtra rose to 33 on Wednesday, with the recovery of eight more bodies overnight, police said.
The dead include 15 children in the age group of two to 15, including three toddlers. The 43-year-old Jilani building collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday.
Twenty five persons have been pulled out of the debris alive so far, police said. They are being treated at hospitals in Bhiwandi and Thane, an official said.
The search operation continued throughout the night despite heavy rains, the official said.
The bodies recovered from the debris were mutilated and highly decomposed as they had remained there for over 50 hours, he said.
Two civic officials have been suspended in connection with the collapse and an offence has been registered against the building owner, the official said.
The building in the powerloom town — which is around 10 km from Thane — had 40 flats and around 150 persons lived there, the official said.
The building, located at Narpoli’s Patel Compound near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed while the residents were asleep.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) are still at the spot as the search operation continues, he said.
The building was not in the list of dilapidated structures of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath