Death threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Mumbai police arrest lawyer from Raipur

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made by a phone number registered in the name of Faizan, says Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh

Published - November 12, 2024 12:06 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. File

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. File | Photo Credit: AP

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, an official said.

On November 7, the Mumbai police visited Raipur for its investigation in the case and summoned Faizan Khan, who is a lawyer by profession, for questioning.

Also Read: Salman gets another threat, Rs 5 cr demand; sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

The Mumbai police on Tuesday (November 12) morning informed their Raipur counterparts that they have arrested Faizan Khan from the Pandri police station area here as a part of their probe into a threat call to Shah Rukh Khan, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

“As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made by a phone number registered in the name of Faizan,” he said.

“During questioning, the lawyer told the police that he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint in this connection at Khamardih police station here November 2,” he said.

“The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand,” Mr. Singh said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

