Death in Andheri: police detain victim’s father

The father of a 33-year-old man, who was found dead in his flat in Andheri (West) on Monday night, was detained for questioning by the Oshiwara police on Tuesday.

Vicky Ganji was found dead with a single gunshot wound to his chest, the police said. The weapon was recovered from a scooter parked in the same building.

The Oshiwara police said that Srinivas Ganji (55) has not yet confessed to the crime, but they are still investigating the matter.

Neighbours said that they had heard the gunshot but did not pay much attention to it. Only when they heard the frantic screams of Srinivas did they realise that something was wrong.

Vicky lived on the first floor of Narmada Cooperative Housing Society with his father and younger brother Rocky. While the father claimed to have stepped out for a walk, the brother said he was at work at the time of the crime.

Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said, “We are not ruling out a murder. The incident occurred at 8.45 p.m. when the victim was alone at home. His brother did not return from work and his father claimed that he went for a walk in the housing society’s compound. When he returned home, he found his son lying dead on the floor. He then called his neighbours who informed the police.”

The police said they came to know about the incident at 9.30 p.m. and the victim was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The post-mortem was carried out on Tuesday at JJ Hospital.

Personal troubles

Officials said Vicky was a postgraduate in management but was unemployed since January. He was also said to take drugs on a regular basis. Vicky had been separated from his wife for nearly six months. The father, the police said, was a chauffeur and would come home at 6.30 p.m. every day, while Rocky worked in a private company.

Senior officers said they are awaiting the post-mortem report. An officer said, “This will help us confirm if it is a case of murder or suicide. If it is murder, then the killer is an insider.”