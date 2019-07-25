Death in Andheri: police arrest victim’s father

The Oshiwara police on Wednesday arrested the father of Vicky Ganji (33), who was found dead due to a gunshot wound on Monday, in connection with his death. However, Srinivas Ganji’s (55) motive behind the crime has not been ascertained yet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 9, Ganesh Shinde, said they had produced the father in court on Wednesday. “The court directed that he remain in police custody until July 29. We are still investigating the circumstances of the death,” he said.

The police had detained Mr. Ganji on Tuesday and had recovered the murder weapon from a scooter parked in Narmada Cooperative Housing Society in Oshiwara, where Vicky lived with his father and younger brother Rocky. Police officials said that the father has claimed to have stepped out for a walk around 8.30 p.m., when the victim died. Senior police officials said the post-mortem and the forensic analysis of the gunshot wound will help them piece together what really occurred on Monday night.

Vicky was rushed to Cooper hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Vicky’s body was sent to JJ Hospital for the post-mortem. A forensic expert from the hospital said he had a firearm injury on the left side of the chest. “The bullet had pierced through his heart and lodged in his back,” said the doctor, adding that the viscera samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina. “The experts from FSL will be able to determine the range at which the bullet was shot from.”