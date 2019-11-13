Deadlock to continue for some days; Congress, NCP leaders begin talks

The deadlock over the formation of State government is likely to continue with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday announcing that they had not yet taken any decision on supporting the Shiv Sena. Both the parties however clarified that they will continue talks.

According to Congress and NCP leaders, the decision to impose President’s Rule has given ample time to work out the nitty-gritty of government formation between themselves and then with the Sena, before presenting all 145 MLAs in front of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Senior Congress leaders from New Delhi Ahmed Patel, K.C. Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday with party’s State leaders and, alongwith them, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his core committee members at the Y.B. Chavan Centre for over two hours for the first time since Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray officially sought support from both parties.

A joint statement released after the meeting said, “Shiv Sena officially contacted Congress and NCP for the first time on November 11 seeking support. It is important that all concerned issues are duly discussed before reaching a decision. The further strategy will be decided by both parties to reach to an agreement.”

Mr. Patel condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government’s decision to implement President’s Rule. “This is arbitrary behaviour of the central government where democracy and constitution were turned into a joke. The Governor called BJP, Sena and NCP to show willingness and ability to form the government but did not call the Congress. This is extremely wrong,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said with his action the Governor has given ample time to both the parties to discuss all the issues. “We are not in hurry to form the government. We have too much time given by the Governor now. We will continue our discussions till the right time,” he said.

Asked about ideological differences between the Sena and both the parties, Mr. Patel and Mr. Pawar said they would tackle this issue only after arriving at a consensus on certain issues.

The senior Congress leaders reached Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after State leaders met party president Sonia Gandhi where she reportedly showed positive signs to support the Sena. According to Congress sources, on Monday evening, Mr. Pawar reportedly spoke to Ms. Gandhi on phone asking her to not issue support letter to the Sena due to a ‘few’ problems. The decision to send the three leaders from Delhi for talks was taken after this.