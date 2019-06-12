Deadlock broken, BEST union, administration sign MoU

In a major breakthrough for the fortunes of the beleaguered Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Tuesday evening, the employees’ union and the administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ending a deadlock over several key issues plaguing the transport undertaking.

Shashank Rao, leader of the BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint-action committee of BEST unions, and general secretary of the BEST Workers’ Union, said the MoU was a historic one for the city as well as BEST workers.

“The key demands of workers have been met with the MoU. We will soon start discussions on a new wage agreement. Moreover, for all the workers who have been inducted since April 2007, the remaining 10-step increment will be reflected in the salary for May,” he said.

‘Two steps ahead’

BEST unions had gone on their longest-ever nine-day strike in January with three key demands: a 20-step increment in salary for 13,000 workers who had joined after 2007, initiating dialogue for a fresh wage agreement, and merging the BEST budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “We have gone two steps ahead with the MoU, and it is a victory of workers’ unity that was on display during our strike,” Mr. Rao said.

He said former workers whose gratuity has been pending will be paid by September 2019.

The strike ended after the Bombay High Court appointed Ferdinand Rebello, retired chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, as a mediator and had instructed the BEST to provide an initial 10-step increment to the workers. The mediation proceedings, however, failed to break the deadlock after multiple sittings, union officials said.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the MoU has paved the way to procure buses on a wet lease model. The labour court had stayed the tenders floated by the administration after the unions approached it. Crucially for the BEST administration, this will ensure it fulfils a major requirement laid down by the BMC in return for financial assistance. Mr. Bagde said the BMC had assured to pay for the transport undertaking’s operating losses.

However, the BEST will need to maintain its existing fleet of 3,337 buses and will need to buy new ones if old ones are scrapped.

Mr. Rao said the MoU states that the BMC would incur the expenditure of buses in case they are scrapped. The existing BEST staff would also not be retrenched. In the immediate future, BEST plans to procure 450 electric buses on a wet lease model and ramp up its fleet to 4,050 by 2020.