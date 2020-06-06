Deadliest day yet as virus claims 58 lives in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 58 deaths, its highest single-day jump, pushing its death toll to 1,577.

The city has been witnessing an average of 50 deaths a day this month. Of the latest victims, 34 were men and 23 were women, while 39 had co-morbidities. The city also recorded 1,274 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 47,354.

In G North ward, Dharavi recorded 10 cases, its lowest yet, taking its tally to 1,899. Dadar and Mahim, areas in the same ward, recorded 10 and 18 cases respectively.

The first positive case of SARS-CoV-2 was recorded in Maharashtra on March 9 and the first positive case in Mumbai was recorded two days later on March 11. In the past three months, multiple efforts have been taken to stop the virus from spreading and reduce the case fatality rate, but doctors said a majority of the deaths have been seen in people with advanced age or those suffering from underlying conditions which are not well controlled.

New testing guidelines

The civic body on Saturday issued new testing guidelines allowing high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients to get tested in private laboratories without a doctor’s prescription. A civic official said, “All direct and high-risk contacts, who are quarantined at home, are to be tested once between Day 5 and Day 10 of coming into contact with positive patients. They can get tested before Day 5 if they develop symptoms.”

The official added that the contacts can directly approach laboratories for collection of swabs and they won’t require a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

“A self-attestation letter shall be submitted by such persons to the laboratories certifying that they are high-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients,” the official said.

High-risk contacts are people sharing the same accommodation with COVID-19 patients or in close contact with positive patients for more than six hours.