Deadliest day: highest cases, deaths in State

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 fatalities and cases on Wednesday, adding a staggering 3,254 new cases. With 149 new fatalities, the death toll has climbed to 3,438.

Of the total 94,041 cases, 46,074 are active. As many as 1,879 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries till date to 44,517. State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the recovery rate has gone up to 47.34%. At the same time, case fatality too has climbed to 3.65%.

With 1,567 new cases, Mumbai’s case tally has now reached 52,667, of which 27,109 are active. The city reported 97 more deaths to take its toll to 1,857. Besides, 15 deaths were reported from Thane to take its total toll to 169. Deaths were also reported from Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

As per State Health Department officials, seven deaths each were reported from Pune and Aurangabad districts, five from Jalgaon, and six from Solapur. Deaths were also reported from Akola, Beed and Amravati.

“Of the total deaths reported today, 66 had occurred in the last couple of days while the remaining fatalities are from the period between April 18 and June 6. As many as 70% victims had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said Dr. Awate.

Besides Mumbai, the surge in fresh cases in Thane in the MMR continued unabated, with a whopping 263 new COVID-19 cases taking the district’s total tally to 6,763.

“Till date, of 5,93,784 laboratory samples, 94,041 (15.83%) have been tested positive with almost 16,000 samples across the State tested today,” Dr. Awate said.

He further informed that presently, 5,69,145 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 27,228 were in institutional quarantine facilities.

There are currently 3,897 active containment zones in the State, said Dr. Awate.