Dead male foetus found abandoned in Boisar

A dead male foetus was found abandoned by the roadside near Navapur Naka in Boisar on Tuesday.
According to the Boisar police, a passerby noticed the foetus around 3 p.m. and contacted the police station. Assistant police inspector Pradeep Patil said, “The foetus didn’t have any clothing on it and looked fragile. There were no injuries on its body. We have sent it for post-mortem.”
Mr. Patil said as per primary investigations, the foetus was approximately 28 weeks old. “A DNA sample has been retrieved from the foetus. Whether it was aborted or given birth to is not clear yet. We are going through CCTV camera footage of the area for anyone carrying or leaving the foetus,” he said.
An offence of concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body has been filed against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code, Mr. Patil said.
