Days before restaurants open, Maharashtra issues guidelines

04 October 2020 08:10 IST

Establishments can operate up to 50% capacity; screening of customers mandatory

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued safety guidelines for restaurants and other eateries, which have been allowed to reopen from October 5.

Hotels, food courts and restaurants have been allowed to operate from Monday at 50% seating capacity.

The guidelines make it mandatory for customers to be screened at the entry point for symptoms of the novel coronavirus such as high temperature, cough, and cold. Only asymptomatic customers will be allowed entry. Also, putting on face masks will be mandatory, except while eating, the guidelines said. Customers must follow physical distancing while waiting for service.

The guidelines specify that consent should be obtained from visitors for sharing their details with administrative and health authorities for contact tracing and related activities.

Hand sanitisers must be made available, and payment through digital mode should be encouraged while precautions should be taken during cash transactions. Restrooms and hand-wash areas must be cleaned regularly. Furniture should be disinfected on a daily basis, the guidelines added.

Plexiglass screens or barriers must be erected at counters where interaction with customers occur frequently. Restaurants will have to ensure separate entry and exit points for customers. CCTV cameras must be fully functional and only cooked food can be included on the menu.