Day One of AC local sees chaos at Thane station

The first day of Central Railway’s (CR) air conditioned service got off to a rocky start with a near stampede-like situation arising for around half an hour on Friday morning. The AC services along with regular services on the trans-harbour line were delayed by nearly 20 minutes during peak hour.

Senior CR officials said, curiosity of passengers led to blocking of the doors that held up the train during its first few runs. “Since the trans-harbour line is a slow corridor with two lines, delay of the AC local had a cascading impact on all other services of the corridor,” a senior CR official said. The AC local runs eight services in the morning and eight in the evening with thefirst train leaving Panvel at 5.44 a.m.

By 8 a.m. services on the trans-harbour line were nearly 20 minutes late, with the crowd surging at Thane station. “When they saw an AC local arrive, many whose trains were late got into the AC local which led to more chaos,” a senior official said.

The CR had deployed nearly 100 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of whom 10 were on board the train and 20 were deployed at Thane station. As many as 70 ticket checking staff were also deployed.

“Since it was the first day we did not collect fine from anyone. Instead RPF and TC staff focussed on counselling passengers, advising them not to stand on the footboard as it hampered with the door closing and also to travel with a valid ticket,” Chief Public Relations Officer, Shivaji Sutar, said.

The morning rush left several passengers fuming with many taking to social media to criticise the CR’s lack of preparedness.

“We had informed them that this situation would arise, especially in Thane, which is extremely crowded during peak hour. We had suggested that for a limited period such as ten days, you allow first class pass holders to travel in AC local. It would have mitigated some of the crowd at the station,” Subhash Gupta, Zonal Rail Users Consultative Committee member, said.