Day-old baby abandoned in south Mumbai outside Priyadarshini Park

A day-old baby girl was found abandoned near Priyadarshini Park in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Malabar Hill police officials said the baby, lying lifeless in a residential locality adjoining the park’s boundary wall, was spotted by a patrolling unit around 7 a.m.

“We first thought she was dead and rushed her to Wadia hospital, where the doctors confirmed she was breathing. She is in good health,” said senior police inspector Neelkanth Patil.

The police are scanning CCTV footage around the spot and speaking to residents of nearby localities for more clues. The police suspect that the baby could have been an unwanted pregnancy, but the possibility of her being abandoned because she was a girl has also not been ruled out.

“We have registered a case of exposure of abandonment of a child under 12 years by parent or person having its care against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code. The girl is still at Wadia Hospital,” Mr. Patil said.