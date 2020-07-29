Darekar meets rape victim’s family at Roha

Navi Mumbai

29 July 2020 00:43 IST

A day after the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Roha in Raigad district came to light, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, met the victim’s family at their house.

“I would not blame the guardian minister or the MP of this area for the incident. But such incidents have been on the rise and the reason is the ineffectiveness of the political administration when it comes to executing law and order. There is no fear of law, and hence this happened,” Mr. Darekar said. He claimed that if the government cared, at least some one from the ministry should have issued a statement on the incident.

Speaking about the regulations the government has framed to celebrate Bakri Eid and Vinayak Chaturthi, he said the government should not differentiate between festivals celebrated by Muslims and Hindus.

On Sunday evening, the 14-year-old girl from Tambadi village in Roha, who was on her way to pick her grandfather from Tamhanshet village on her scooter, was stopped by a 22-year-old man for a lift. He then allegedly raped and killed her. The accused was arrested on Monday morning and produced in court on Tuesday, which sent him to police custody till August 3.