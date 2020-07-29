Darekar meets rape victim’s family at Roha

A day after the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl from Roha in Raigad district came to light, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Praveen Darekar, met the victim’s family at their house.
“I would not blame the guardian minister or the MP of this area for the incident. But such incidents have been on the rise and the reason is the ineffectiveness of the political administration when it comes to executing law and order. There is no fear of law, and hence this happened,” Mr. Darekar said. He claimed that if the government cared, at least some one from the ministry should have issued a statement on the incident.
Speaking about the regulations the government has framed to celebrate Bakri Eid and Vinayak Chaturthi, he said the government should not differentiate between festivals celebrated by Muslims and Hindus.
On Sunday evening, the 14-year-old girl from Tambadi village in Roha, who was on her way to pick her grandfather from Tamhanshet village on her scooter, was stopped by a 22-year-old man for a lift. He then allegedly raped and killed her. The accused was arrested on Monday morning and produced in court on Tuesday, which sent him to police custody till August 3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath