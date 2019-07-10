Damaged awning pulled down

Part of an awning shielding the top floor of a four-storey building at Marine Lines was pulled down on Tuesday afternoon after residents noticed that accumulated rainwater had weighed it down and informed the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Prakash Sharma, a resident of the Parda house building behind Parsi Dairy, said, “The building is 60 to 70 years old and the rooftop was partially damaged. Due to heavy rain, water accumulated on the rooftop and weighed down the awning. On Tuesday morning, when the wooden frame of the awning started shaking, I called the fire station in Fort out of concern that it would collapse and end up harming someone.”

Station officer Pankaj Mohite from the Fort fire station said they were alerted around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday. “When we reached the spot, we realised that a part of the awning had rusted completely and was on the verge of collapsing. We informed the Buildings Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and pulled down the dangerous part,” he said. The operation, conducted by four firemen, lasted for around an hour.

Vinod Maurya, a vendor who sells vegetables close to the building, said the awning would start rattling every time there was a strong wind.

“It was dangerous as the building is close to the market. Also, many children use the street as there is a school nearby. Thankfully the, residents informed the authorities in time,” he said.